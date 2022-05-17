New White House Press Secretary, a Caribbean woman of firsts | Loop Barbados

Martinique-born Karine Jean-Pierre is officially the new White House Press Secretary and Assistant to President Joe Biden since Jen Psaki left the post on May 13, 2022.

Giving her first speech in her new position, an “honoured” Jean-Pierre said that it means a lot to her to be “in this role, in this room standing behind this podium today.”

And she took a moment after eulogising the 10 victims in the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting, to speak on how she feels as the new Press Secretary and her goals.

“I am obviously acutely aware that my presence at this podium represents a few firsts.

“I’m a black, gay, immigrant woman, the first of all of three of those to hold this position. I would not be here today if not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me. I stand on their shoulders. If it were not for generations of barrier-breaking people before me, I would not be here. But I benefit from their sacrifices. I have learnt from their excellence and I am forever grateful to them.

“Representation does matter.”

She said that many in this administration talk about representation “often” but she assured, “no one understands this better than President Biden”. She said her accomplishment is not the only testament, this administration is the most diverse in history, filled with barrier-breaking women and men.

And as much as Jean-Pierre is ready to uphold the high level and standard of truth and transparency which is affiliated with the President and which her predecessor Psaki ensured, she stressed too:

“When I did my first briefing as principal deputy press secretary last year, almost a year ago, I said at this podium, that this podium, this room, this building belonged to the American people. We work for them. It’s not about me. It’s about them. It was true then and it is very true indeed today.”