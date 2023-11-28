New US Ambassador to Barbados names his Top 4 priorities Loop Barbados

Top of the priority listed by the new US Ambassador to Barbados Roger Nyhus is tackling trafficking, so for him, safety and security are paramount.

Sharing his top four priorities ahead of his confirmation, he wrote:

“If confirmed, my priorities are clear: First, hundreds of thousands of American tourists visit the Eastern Caribbean each year. If confirmed, my paramount duty will be to ensure the safety and security of these visitors as well as the many thousands of Americans who call the region home. This includes addressing the illegal trafficking of narcotics, people, and guns in the region. Specifically, I will work to deepen our security and law enforcement partnerships with the Eastern Caribbean through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative.”

I will work to be a strong advocate for our positive US agenda

Secondly, he says, “I will ensure that the United States effectively competes with the People’s Republic of China and remains the partner of choice in the Eastern Caribbean. These seven countries are on the frontlines of Beijing’s global power projection through ever-expanding trade, investment ties and diplomatic presence, as well as the PRC’s ongoing push to limit Taiwan international engagement. I will work to be a strong advocate for our positive US agenda, and an active and visible countering force to the PRC’s efforts.

“Third, these small island nations are facing unique and evolving climate and energy challenges. I am committed to working with each country on specific solutions employing American technology and innovation, and through US initiatives such as the Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis (PACC 2030). It is in our national interest to help these nations become more resilient to the effects of climate change and support their transition to renewable fuels, including by increasing their access to finance.

“Finally, drawing on my broad private sector experience, if confirmed, I would support US business interests in the region and help identify new and expanded opportunities for American innovation and investment.”

The businessman said that this is a new sphere for him but assures he understands the importance of this post and the Caribbean region to the US.

“This US ambassadorship is unique in the world – representing the United States to seven sovereign nations right here in our own hemisphere. The countries of the Eastern Caribbean— Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines—comprise a vital political and economic region.

“Due to their close geographic proximity and our shared historical and cultural ties, these countries play an outsized role in many important areas.”