New US Ambassador confirmed for Barbados Loop Barbados

Roger Nyhus is the new US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

One year after his official ambassadorial nomination with the submission of his Certificate of Demonstrated Competence under the Foreign Service Act, Section 304(a)(4), Nyhus will now be the Ambassador for Barbados, the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, in congratulating Nyhus last week, issued a statement saying:

“I’m pleased that Seattle business and civic leader Roger Nyhus has been unanimously confirmed by the Senate to serve as the US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.

“Throughout his successful career in our city and state, Mr Nyhus has been an advisor to business, government, and nonprofit leaders and prioritized building meaningful relationships and trust with a diverse range of stakeholders. He participated in international trade missions that have strengthened partnerships and has been actively involved with local causes championing economic development, civil rights, and environmental conservation.”

Recognising that Nyhus is moving into a new sphere of business and relations he wished him well in this endeavour.

“His experience with global engagement and passion for advocacy will serve him well as an ambassador representing the American people, and I wish him the best as he moves into international diplomacy.”