New US Ambassador arrives in Barbados Loop Barbados

The new United States Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Roger Nyhus, arrived on the island on Thursday following his appointment by President Joe Biden.

Nyhus will serve as the Ambassador to Barbados, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“I am humbled and incredibly honoured to serve President Biden, our country and the American people as US Ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean.”

“I look forward to bringing my Washington State and Chinook Indian Nation values to this new role and partnering closely with the seven dynamic independent nations of the Eastern Caribbean on addressing climate change, enhancing regional security and promoting economic prosperity,” said Ambassador Nyhus.

Prior to assuming his position in Barbados Ambassador Nyhus built his career promoting American companies in sectors relevant to the Eastern Caribbean, including sustainability and energy, aviation, travel and tourism, telecommunications, global health and health care, financial services, global philanthropy, seafood and the arts.

Previously, he served as founder and CEO of Nyhus Communications, a Seattle-based strategic communications, advocacy and marketing consultancy. In this role, Ambassador Nyhus served as an adviser to business and government leaders around the world, including CEOs of Fortune 500 companies.

Ambassador Nyhus grew up in Westport, Washington, a small fishing village on the Pacific Ocean. He is an enrolled member of the Chinook Indian Nation, and his personal passions include championing wildlife conservation and the arts.