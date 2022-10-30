New Tourism Minister Ian Gooding-Edghill promises ‘all hands on deck’ Loop Barbados

New Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill has promised an “all hands on deck effort” in ensuring Barbados remains the tourist destination of choice, post-COVID-19.

It was during the hosting of a welcome reception for international media partners who were on the island to cover the Barbados Food and Rum Festival, that the minister gave these assurances while delivering his very first address since taking up the new portfolio.

“I’m thoroughly looking forward to taking up the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport at such a critical time, and it will be an all-hands-on-deck effort to ensure that Barbados remains top of mind even in a post-COVID world, as many destinations are now fighting for the attention of travellers,” he said.

The event saw a host of media from many of the island’s source markets, and Minister Gooding-Edghill indicated that Barbados was ready to welcome visitors to its shores from the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Canada and even Latin America.

“The conceptulisation of the Barbados Food and Rum Festival as an element of our calendar of events is a significant milestone and it is something we have to continue to harness as we continue to explore our offerings, our attractions and the many events that we have to offer in Barbados,” he stated.

He expressed gratitude to the previous Minister of Tourism, Senator Lisa Cummins and her team for their “tremendous hard work” and indicated that he was looking forward to his “engaging experience” as the new tourism minister.

“Even though it is my first day, I can assure you that my brain is going, I believe, in the right direction. As we go forward with plans and initiatives to ensure we enhance and increase our market share I look forward to the enthusiasm with the conceptualisation of similar events that the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc will produce… that we can ensure our global partners who help us sell the Barbados brand as a product, that they can continue to be sold with new offerings,” he added.

The reception was held on Wednesday, October 26, at Timothy Oulton in the Limegrove Lifestyle Centre and throughout the evening the specially invited guests and media partners were treated to delectable delights by Chefs Damian Leach and Javon Cummins, small bites from sponsor Brydens Stokes Ltd., and unique cocktails by mixologists Alex Chandler and Philip ‘Casanova’ Antoine.

The Barbados Food and Rum Festival runs until October 27 to 30.