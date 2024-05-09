New STREAM room at Thelma Berry Nursery School Loop Barbados

The new science, technology, reading, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STREAM) room at the Thelma Berry Nursery School is expected to assist students in practical, hands-on learning.

Principal at the St David’s, Christ Church school, Katie Riley, stated this yesterday, Wednesday, May 8, while speaking at the opening ceremony for the new STREAM room, which was made possible through donations from the Maria Holder Memorial Trust.

Ms Riley said the concept for the room came to her in 2018, but it was put on the back burner, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She noted that through STREAM, children will be allowed to have a lot of social interaction, which should bring about emotional growth.

“STREAM lends for a lot of learning to take place, and the fact that it is not stagnant, it will maintain the student’s interest. It serves a dual function as the teacher can use the room for teacher-directed instruction. And it can also be used for student-centred learning in a relaxed and comfortable environment,” Principal Riley said.

Senior Education Officer at the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Dr Christina Morris, commended the initiative to create a STREAM room. She too concurred that STREAM is an all-encompassing method of teaching children.

“STREAM provides the opportunity for integration across the curriculum so that children’s learning is meaningful.”

“The learning is given context and children are then assisted with making connections with what they learn in Science, Mathematics, the Language Arts, Social Studies, social and emotional learning, and of course, we’re also catering to their physical development, as well,” Dr Morris explained.

The Senior Education Officer envisions that students and teachers will have a good time learning through the activities in the room.

“They would have opportunities to do lots of observations, and the children will have wonderful opportunities to develop their language [and] to express themselves, to talk about what they’re seeing, what they are doing [and] to draw conclusions based on the observations that they will be engaged in as they immerse themselves in the activities,” Dr Morris stated.

During the ceremony, students recited the school’s affirmation, Kenola Greenidge performed an acapella gospel song, and Reverend Canon Noel Burke said a prayer for the school, the new STREAM room, teachers and students.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).