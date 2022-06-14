New start date for Road Tennis Open is June 19 | Loop Barbados

New start date for Road Tennis Open is June 19

Competitors going at it in a Street Tennis tournament

The Barbados Road Tennis Open Tournament will now start on Sunday, June 19.

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment’s Organising Committee has promised a prompt 4pm start.

Games will be played at Gall Hill, St John; Diamond Corner, St Peter; Silver Hill, Christ Church, and the Deighton “Pa Roach” facility at Bush Hall, St Michael.

Some 130 persons have registered for the tournament which carries prizes valued at $150,000.

Barbadians can look out for games across communities as the tournament begins the round of 64.

