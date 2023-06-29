New Stadium with Bajan design and Chinese grant funding soon Loop Barbados

Barbados has long needed a National Stadium and a new design proposal is back on the front burner with a possible groundbreaking before yearend.

This assurance comes from Prime Minister of Barbados the Most Honourable Mia Amor Mottley today, Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Showing the design proposal booklet, Barbados’ leader is more pleased and excited about the probable outcome and product.

She said that this government was ready with the Chinese up to 2019 “in fairness” to get underway with a new stadium, then COVID came, so “I’m happy now that we can move full speed ahead.”

Explaining what’s happening now, she said the gap analysis by Town Planning has to be done, and the proposal application is going in in a few days.

In light of the host of studies which were recently concluded on the Waterford Boulevard for the Geriatric Hospital, some of which may be applicable for the stadium construction in the shared Waterford space, she added, “and we expect that we would know in a few weeks’ time what number of studies need to be done. But I’m hopeful that we can break ground in the next few months because obviously, the country needs it.”

The stadium is being built using a grant to the people of Barbados “that we have negotiated not a loan.” The prime minister stressed this point.

Looking at the design incorporating solar panel lights, rainwater harvesting, greywater use for lawns and electric charging stations for parking amongst other technologies, with a smile, PM Mottley said that she is grateful to the Republic of China. “It would have been difficult to do it with a loan… So we are grateful to the government and people of China for this gift to Barbados and the government of Barbados.”

With its projected flying fish wing span, clamshell undulated roof design, the new national stadium should seat up to 10,000, which is more than doubled the old seat capacity. PM Mottley said the grant was originally talked about at around BBD $40 million “give or take, but remember when we were settled on the grant amount, these designs were not in, so I don’t want to give you a finite figure till they have these designs fully completed.”

In addition to incorporating Barbados’ flying fish in the design, there are also expected to be some columns symbolic of the architecture seen through the UNESCO inscribed Bridgetown and its Historic Garrison like at Parliament and St Ann’s Fort.

Prime Minister Mottley also hinted that the stadium will also shift slightly and not be in the exact spot it was in before.