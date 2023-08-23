New SC drugs ‘herbal incense’ call for a whole of society intervention Loop Barbados

The new designer drug product confirmed to be on island as of August 3, 2023, is a hazard not only to the user but to the innocent bystander.

For this reason, the Minister of Home Affairs says that plans are afoot to make sure there are ways available to members of society to report, flag or raise the alarm about the presence of these substances if encountered. With one Barbadian bravely having handed over the first sample to the National Council of Substance Abuse (NCSA), the minister hopes that this can continue if more exists locally.

if you smoke that near me, who does not know what it is, the impact on me is just as bad as the impact on you

Minister Wilfred Abrahams said that this chemical or designer drug product containing two synthetic cannabinoids – MDMB-4en-PINACA and 4F-MDMB-BUTICA can cause major problems for users and those around them if smoked or vaped.

He said this is not the time for a “not my problem” mentality because you can be impacted on the sidelines.

Imagine them going down the highway, Highway 2A and the impact of them hits them and they lose all control

Pointing out that in some of the videos shared on social media showing the effects on persons who ingested the SC products, they were people laughing and surrounding the people but not helping them, he said, “that approach cannot be taken in this respect because if you smoke that near me, who does not know what it is, the impact on me is just as bad as the impact on you.”

Therefore, he urged, “So innocent third parties and bystanders can be impacted by the decision to use these things, or in some instances using these things in the ignorance of what they truly are.”

Furthermore, the minister said that because of the impacts on the human body, the side effects may happen to the user but they then in turn can harm others.

In addition to pinpointing the side effect of aggression which could escalate, he also gave the example of a car accident occurring because a user got behind the wheel, believing him or herself to be okay.

“The public needs to know what is out there.

“For a man who goes and buys meth, you made your decision to buy meth because you know what the outcome of meth is. You probably would have used meth before. For the person who choose to by weed or crack, it’s the same thing. You are buying something that you have taken a decision to use. I am not at this point condoning the legality or illegality of it, I’m simply making a point. Persons may go an purchase this believing that it is marijuana and the effect that you have is nothing compared to the effect you have in smoking marijuana. The effect of this are immediate, they are drastic and they have exceedingly serious consequences.

“Imagine, one of the persons you all saw in those videos, imagine had they been accustomed having a spliff on the block and then get in the car and drive and go home. Imagine them going down the highway, Highway 2A and the impact of them hits them and they lose all control of their limbs and they start to spasm and they pass out. It’s not just them,” warned Abrahams.

This is now going to become a health crisis, a potential health crisis

With the hope of educating the masses to prevent deaths and or any other negative effects of this luxury drug or “synthetic weed”, he urged that the NCSA will work with police too, and he called on Barbadians to be aware and vigilant, because at this point in time, “we can’t be ignorant to a situation in Barbados.”

How to flag ‘herbal incense/potpourri/synthetic weed

While the Deputy Director of the NCSA Troy Wickham wholeheartedly thanked Bajans for coming forward with the videos and the one citizen who provided the sample, which was tested, the Director of Forensic Sciences Centre Cher-Antoinette Corbin allayed the fears of others who may want to play their part in this new fight, but are uncertain of how.

“If you see it, you need to be able to have a route by which you can give us that information. That again is something that between the ministry and NCSA and the police that we are going to work out, because it don’t make no sense telling the public to give us information and then they feeling uncertain that somebody gonna knock at their door with a warrant of arrest. That’s not the purpose of giving us that information.

“This is now going to become a health crisis, a potential health crisis, so we need to be able to know how to direct the public to pass the information and also if they have the samples or a little bit – we only need a small amount for doing our analyses, like the size of fingernail.”

The remarks were delivered at a press conference today on behalf of the Early Warning System (EWS).