New RIHtail therapy: Rihanna opens physical Savage X Fenty stores | Loop Barbados

New RIHtail therapy: Rihanna opens physical Savage X Fenty stores

New SavagexFenty store (Source: @badgalriri IG)

Physical Savage X Fenty stores are opening in five states in the US.

Making an announcement on her Instagram recently, @badgalriri shared:

“2022, we coming in HOT! we bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!

“can’t believe it’s actually that time, and I can’t wait for you to have this experience irl…. our very first locations: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. watch the @savagexfenty feed for details “

Meanwhile, SavageXFenty shared the same photo with the caption – ‘This is #SavageXIRL, but frfr.

We’re bringin’ a whoolleee Xperience to 5 Savage cities: Vegas, LA, Houston, Philly & DC.

Keep checkin’ back for all the details on the retails.

#VegasIsSavage #LAisSavage #HoustonIsSavage #PhillyIsSavage #DCisSavage

Lots of congratulations rolled in from fans hailing Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Barbados’ eleventh national hero as their “favourite mogul”.

The only question her Barbados RihNavy supporters have is, when will Barbados be added as a location as well?

