New process for liquor licences rolls out April 1 and cuts wait time | Loop Barbados

Proprietors of shops, bars and restaurants, as well as event organisers and promoters who require liquor licences for their operations can breathe easier this week as the new online process cuts wait and processing times by more than 90 per cent effectively.

The previous system frustrated many business persons as the process from application to approval and collection take months.

However, Acting Director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Bertram Johnson is giving the assurance that this new digitised system will cut the wait times significantly and be welcomed by stakeholders.

Speaking to Loop Business after the conclusion of today’s press conference at Baobab Towers, Johnson promised, better business facilitation under this new regime.”

Outlining the process, he explained:

“Once April 1, everything will be online and you apply at liquorlicence.gov.bb. It’s an online process and there you will apply for your liquor licence.

“How speedy? If it’s a renewal, it’s much easier because you would have had a liquor licence before, so that process once you apply within five days the Department by law have a right to review the application and approve it. Once that is approved the person will then receive automatically an email telling them that their licence has been approved. They will make the payment on EZPay+ via debit or credit card. Once the payment has been determined, the person will be issued an e-certificate with the liquor licence.

“So that is completely much better in terms of time performance as under the current regime which will expire on April 1.”

But not only renewal applicants will feel relief, but all levels of applicants can expect faster returns or responses to their applications as well.

He continued:

“If you are applying for a seasonal or an occasional licence by law once the person applies online, the police have 24 hours to review for objections. If there’re no objections, the person will get an email within two days stating that their licence has been approved.”

And on the front of new retail or entertainment licence, he admitted that the process is longer three to five days, but yet the two-week turnaround is times better than the months it took previously.

He said: “Once the person applies for a new retail or entertainment, by law, once we receive it we have three days to put it up and publish it. Once it is published, it means people can go on the portal and see everyone that has applied. They have seven days to object. Once the objection is determined, whether there is an objection or none, well, if there is no objection then the liquor licence [office] has five days to approve the licence, and that is a tremendous improvement. Before this could have taken months, but if you count with me and your Maths is good, this could take about 15 days.”

All payments are to be processed via the EZpay+ platform using debit or cards and then the certificates are emailed as an e-version to approved applicants.