New model guidance puts system to pass North of Barbados possibly Loop Barbados

Even with newer model guidance giving more information in terms of the direction and path of the developing system to the East of Barbados, the Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) still wants Bajans and visitors on island to remain vigilant.

The Barbados Meteorological Services continues to monitor the progress of the broad area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic near 10N 42W or 1900 km (1181 miles) east of Barbados as of 11am today, Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for some slow development of the system over the next few days as it moves westward to west-northwestward across the central Atlantic.

However, in update #5, the BMS is sharing that current model guidance indicates the system may pass north of Barbados sometime over the coming weekend.

Regardless of development, the public is urged to continue to monitor the progress of this system and the updates provided by the Barbados Meteorological Services over the coming days.

Key messages:– There are no watches or warnings issued for Barbados on this system.- Stay alert for updates from the BMS throughout the week._ Mariners that venture far east are advised to closely monitor the progress of this system over the next few days.

The next update will be at 11am on Wednesday, October 18, 2023.