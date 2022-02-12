New link to apply to fly drones in Barbados | Loop Barbados

New link to apply to fly drones in Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Two requirements to be fulfilled before undertaking any flight operations

Loop News

The way to seek permission to fly drones here has changed slightly.

Persons applying online to operate a drone in Barbados’ airspace are advised that there is a new link which they can access, when seeking such permission.

To access and complete the application form, persons should click here. The link also contains the guidelines for the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), commonly referred to as drones, which persons should review before completing the form.

For queries or additional information, persons should call 535-5318, or email [email protected].

The public is reminded that it is a requirement in Barbados for persons operating a drone to obtain prior authorization, and complete the online application form from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), before undertaking any flight operations.

