New lawyers warned about AI – US attorneys fined after using ChatGPT Loop Barbados

The 48 new attorneys admitted to the Bar in Barbados are being advised to explore new areas in their practice of the law but were cautioned against relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to cut corners.

With at least one case in the United States of two lawyers using the AI tool ChatGPT to gather supporting background information for a submission without fact checking, leading to the pair coming under heavy fire and facing a fine and possible sanction because the AI added fake cases, Bajan young lawyers have been warned.

Chief Justice Sir Patterson Cheltenham, who also implored the new attorneys to continue their legal education by committing to a programme of continuous study and enhancement.

Then he cautioned them to be wise when utilising the new technology and AI. “Do not abandon your intellectual gifts,” he warned.

Acting Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Wilfred Abrahams in his address delivered to the 40 women and eight men in Court No. 1mat the Supreme Court Complex, Whitepark Road, St Michael, on Monday, said:

“There is AI (artificial intelligence) and other new trends and exciting new areas that are ripe for development.”

The Acting Attorney General once again urged another cohort of new lawyers to consider careers in criminal law. Echoing a sentiment uttered but fellow seniors of the legal fraternity to others in this same position previously, he implored them to explore this speciality, adding that there are many attorneys in Barbados, but at the Criminal Bar, the same three to five names were heard for each case.

Abrahams noted that this year’s new group of attorneys was one of the most diverse the Court has ever seen, but noted that few showed an interest in criminal law.

He said that while a number of females had come to the fore in criminal law, historically, the bulk of criminal lawyers was men.

During his address, Minister Abrahams gave the new attorneys advice that would help them on their legal journey. “The study of law is one thing, but the practice of law is different,” he said.

He urged them not to be afraid to ask for assistance, and to treat all those within the judicial system with respect.

The Acting Attorney General added that as new attorneys, they will be held to the same standard of their seniors, and cautioned that there was no excuse for not being prepared.

“Take advantage of the continuous education that is available to you, and keep on top of whatever area you are in,” he advised while congratulating them on their achievement.