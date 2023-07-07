New Junior Calypso monarch to be crowned next week Loop Barbados

In a week’s time, the juniors who have qualified in the Scotiabank Junior Monarch Competition will have their time center stage to vie for the 2023 Junior Calypso Monarchy and Junior Soca Monarchy.

Finalists were named on Sunday, July 2, 2023, around 11 pm after 13 juniors faced off in the calypso category and 12 went ding dong in the soca category.

The announcements were made after the Semifinals held at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre before a packed and lively crowd.

In the audience cheering on the juniors were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Senator Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight and Deputy Chairman of the NCF’s Board of Management Sheldon Hope.

A new monarch will be crowned in the calypso category since the reigning monarch Yahandje has aged out of the competition and will not be competing.

Finalists in the Calypso Category are: Slay, Danekia, Potent, King K, The Mighty Bit Bit, Mhizz Khibaba, Sabiah and Sakarah. The reserve is Khaleesi.

Finalists in the Soca Category are: Zarie B, Joshua B, Josh Ox, The Showman, Ranesha, Lil Stathis and Trinity. The reserve is King Shad.

In the soca category, however, the finalists named last night will have to dethrone reigning monarch Tae who will be defending her title. Tae won the competition in 2019 and 2022.

The Scotiabank Junior Monarch Finals will be held on Saturday, July 15 at 7 pm at the Wildey Gymnasium.

