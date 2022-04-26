New identification card imminent | Loop Barbados

The Electoral and Boundaries Commission has advised holders of the current Barbados Identification card that they will soon be able to register for the new National ID card via an online portal, or at any one of the 24 registration centres across the island.

They will be required to present their birth certificate, or a valid Barbados passport, and any other documents in support of their current name.

If persons were not born in Barbados, they will also be required to present their immigration status document and/or the immigration status stamp in their passport. ID card holders are required to present the original (or certified copy) and one photocopy of each document. Unless lost, the existing ID card should also be presented to facilitate easy registration.

The Commission advises registrants to get their documents together in preparation for being registered for the new ID card.

For the full list of documents and any further information, persons may call the Electoral Department, at telephone number 535-4800, or visit the websitewww.electoral.barbados.gov.bb