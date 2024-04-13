New Grand Kadooment route going into new Kensington Oval Loop Barbados

The Grand Kadooment route has changed yet again.
This time masqueraders will begin in Bridgetown and end by Kensington Oval.
Revealing the new route at the launch of Crop Over 2024 tonight was President of Barbados Association of Masqueraders Jason Thompson.
The new route for Monday, August 5 is as follows:
Parade Starting Point – The Helipad in Bridgetown
Proceed onto the Princess Alice Highway
Turn onto Prescod Blvd
Continue along President Kennedy Drive
Turn left at Barberees Hill
Turn left at the Eagle Halljunction by the traffic lights
Continue along Black Rock Main Road
Turn left at the Frank Worrell Roundabout (bottom of UWI
Cave Hill Campus) and onto the Mighty Grynner Highway
Parade ends on the Mighty Grynner Highway
Bands enter Kensington Oval