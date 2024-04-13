New Grand Kadooment route going into new Kensington Oval Loop Barbados

The Grand Kadooment route has changed yet again.

This time masqueraders will begin in Bridgetown and end by Kensington Oval.

Revealing the new route at the launch of Crop Over 2024 tonight was President of Barbados Association of Masqueraders Jason Thompson.

The new route for Monday, August 5 is as follows:

Parade Starting Point – The Helipad in Bridgetown

Proceed onto the Princess Alice Highway

Turn onto Prescod Blvd

Continue along President Kennedy Drive

Turn left at Barberees Hill

Turn left at the Eagle Halljunction by the traffic lights

Continue along Black Rock Main Road

Turn left at the Frank Worrell Roundabout (bottom of UWI

Cave Hill Campus) and onto the Mighty Grynner Highway

Parade ends on the Mighty Grynner Highway

Bands enter Kensington Oval