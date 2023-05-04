New flight via Norse to Barbados later this year Loop Barbados

European air carrier, Norse Atlantic Airways is expanding its services to the Caribbean starting this October.

The low-cost, long-haul service will operate flights to the ‘Gem of the Caribbean’, Barbados, and the ‘Land of Wood and Water’, Jamaica out of London Gatwick.

The airliner announced its new winter routes on Wednesday, May 3.

Flights to Barbados will operate daily from October 29; flights to Kingston, Jamaica will operate three times a week from October 31 and service to Montego Bay, Jamaica will operate four times a week from October 29.

“We are very pleased to announce the launch of these new winter sun routes from London Gatwick. More travellers will now be able to experience these amazing destinations thanks to our low fares and those wishing to reunite with friends and family will have greater choice during this traditionally high demand period of travel.

This winter Norse Atlantic will proudly become the second largest long haul carrier at London Gatwick by seat capacity and we are looking forward to welcoming on board both returning and new customers,” said Bjorn Tore Larsen, CEO of Norse Atlantic Airways.

Stephanie Wear, VP Aviation Development, London Gatwick said: “We are really excited to see Norse expanding its range of destinations this winter. Having more opportunities for passengers to enjoy some winter sun in Barbados and Jamaica, at fantastic value, is great news for people across London and the South East.”

As part of the airline’s winter programme Norse Atlantic will also launch flights between Oslo, Norway and Bangkok, Thailand twice weekly from November 2.