New fire lit under ‘See something, say something’ call to Bajans Loop Barbados

In the wake of a meth seizure at sea between Canada and Barbados, the Barbados Police Service is once more making an earnest appeal to locals and visitors to speak up and report illicit activities and crimes.

Urging people to speak up – See something, say something, Senior Superintendent of Police in The Barbados Police Service (BPS), Anthony Warner called on the public to come forward and share information with the police.

“Any information, regardless of how small or insignificant you might think that information is, it might be the one piece that we need to fit into a bigger picture to solve the problem that we have,” the Senior Superintendent said.

In the past, other senior officials have made this same call after shooting incidents, gun seizures, gun destruction exercises and drug busts.

The Attorney General Dale Marshall too added his voice to this appeal in the past, saying that the Barbados police Service cannot be everywhere at all times and to police Barbados efficiently and successfully will require the assistance of all citizens and visitors as well.