New executive to lead BACA: Sean ‘Apache’ Carter re-elected as head | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Association of Creatives and Artistes (BACA) has a new executive at its helm, dedicated to taking the organization forward.

At a recently held Annual General Meeting (AGM) re-elected President Sean ‘Apache’ Carter thanked BACA members for their continued support while acknowledging that creatives were among those most severely affected by the present pandemic.

“The past two years have been extremely difficult for most but even more so for cultural practitioners within the entertainment industry as this sector was among those hardest hit and severely affected by the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic” he stated.

Upon his re-election, Carter expressed gratitude for the trust and confidence placed in him for yet another term and also thanked outgoing executive and founding members, Colin Spencer and Andre Layne, for their stellar contributions to the association.

The new BACA executive received an injection of new blood with the addition of founder of the Barbados Music Awards Ronnie Morris and talented songstress Betty Griffith-Payne. The newly elected committee comprises:

President – Sean ‘Apache’ Carter

Vice President – Anderson ‘Mr. Blood’ Armstrong

Secretary – Ronnie Morris

Asst. Sec. Treasurer- Betty Griffith-Payne

Treasurer – Tamara ‘Queen T’ Boyce

PRO – Barry Knight

Floor member – Russell ‘Richard Antonio’ Oliver

An extensive rebranding initiative is on the cards for BACA along with an aggressive membership drive to expand its base, build brand awareness and increase visibility.

As it forges forward, BACA hopes to form mutually beneficial working relationships with all strategic partners, stakeholders and government entities as the representative body seeks to develop the entertainment industry for the benefit of its exponents and Barbados as a nation.

In an issued statement, BACA reaffirmed its commitment to the development, promotion and representation of all creatives and cultural practitioners within the local entertainment industry.

“Even in the face of challenging global dynamics which we must face head-on and overcome, we are confident that our sector will bounce back and thrive like never before, but it certainly cannot be business as usual and we are equal to the task. With the steady return of visitors to the island, we look forward to the full reopening of the entertainment sector and to having discussions with the powers that be on the resumption of our annual Crop Over Festival for 2022,” the statement read.