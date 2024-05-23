New electric vehicles for members of the judiciary Loop Barbados

In keeping with Government’s policy of procuring renewable energy vehicles to reduce the island’s carbon footprint, Barbadians will see new electric vehicles being assigned to members of the judiciary in the coming weeks. The vehicles being replaced are five to 15 years old.

The Barbados National Energy Policy 2019-2030 created an 11-year implementation horizon within which Barbados would achieve its vision of becoming 100 per cent fossil-fuel free by 2035.

The goal of achieving net-zero emissions – an overall balance between the greenhouse gas emissions the country produces and the emissions it takes out of the atmosphere – requires that Government lead the initiative from the front, not just with legislation and incentives, but by ensuring that its decisions set the example for the private sector and for households and institutions across the country.

