New date for Breakout League to be announced

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has taken the decision to put next year’s Breakout League on hold due to a packed international and domestic schedule.

Hosted by CWI in collaboration with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), the inaugural six-team Breakout League was held in Trinidad and Tobago from April 25 to May 10, 2025.

However, in a CWI release on Saturday, the organisation said a hectic schedule meant the 2026 edition could not be held during that period.

“CWI, in collaboration with the CPL, has completed a review of the proposed window for the Breakout T20 League in 2026.

“Given the increasingly congested international and domestic cricket calendar, coupled with preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, it has been determined that the tournament cannot be staged in its originally planned window,” the release stated.

While no new dates were given, CWI’s chief executive officer, Chris Dehring said the competition, which was won by the Trinidad and Tobago Legions, remained a key component of the region’s player development pathway and a critical bridge to regional, franchise, and international cricket.

“While we have not yet identified a suitable window for the Breakout League in 2026, it remains an important pillar of our domestic tournament strategy.

“This pause, particularly during a stringent fiscal period, provides an opportunity to assess the league’s structure and to determine whether it is optimally positioned within the World Cup cycle to deliver the best possible developmental outcomes,” Dehring said.

“We must cast a wider net across the Caribbean to ensure we are identifying players with the skill, athleticism, and mindset required for the modern game, including those who may emerge later or who have not yet had sustained exposure to elite environments.

“That requires stronger scouting, improved data capture, and clearer alignment between the Breakout League and our high-performance systems, so that progression to the senior international level is intentional and measurable.

“With the Under-19 Men’s and Senior Men’s teams focused on upcoming World Cups, this is an especially demanding period for our players. While the Breakout League remains part of our forward planning, it will not be staged in the same window.

“Both CWI and CPL agree that the tournament must have sufficient space to make a meaningful developmental impact and to truly engage our fans. We will continue to look for a space for this event in 2026,” he added.

Meanwhile, chief executive officer of the CPL, Pete Russell said it was important to ensure the competition’s long-term viability and developmental value.

“The CPL fully supports the Breakout League and its role within Caribbean cricket.

“Although we have not yet been able to secure a suitable window for 2026, our commitment to the competition remains unchanged. This period will allow us to refine the format, timing, and supporting structures to ensure the league fulfils its intended role within the regional development system, both now and in the future,” Russell said. (CMC)