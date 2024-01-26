New COVID-19 strain detected in Barbados Loop Barbados

The newest strain of COVID-19, the JN1 (a sub-variant of Omicron) has been detected in Barbados.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry of Health and Wellness stated that the strain was found during local variant testing, which was conducted because of the increased incidence of respiratory illness.

Recently, Chief Medical Officer, Dr the Most Honourable Kenneth George, indicated that Influenza A and B and COVID-19 were among the circulating viruses. He also stated that the Best dos Santos Public Health Laboratory had the capacity to test for many of the new respiratory viruses and strains of COVID-19 that were in circulation.

The Ministry is reminding the public that although COVID-19 is no longer a disease of international public health concern, transmission of the virus has not stopped, and they will continue to test and monitor for COVID-19 strains.

Dr George also stressed that the mask mandate has not been reintroduced. However, the usual precautionary measures for preventing the spread of respiratory illness should be taken into consideration, particularly by vulnerable persons such as the elderly, pregnant women and persons living with chronic non-communicable diseases. In these situations, frequent hand washing, respiratory etiquette and wearing of masks are proven methods to reduce transmission.