New charges against two cops

Two police constables charged in response to an allegation by a convicted Jamaican drug mule had new indictments preferred against them when they appeared in the No. 2 Supreme Court yesterday.

However, one of their attorneys has called the new charges “going in circles” as the State contends the two constables will not suffer any prejudice from the prosecution of the more than ten-year-old matter.

Constable Jonathon Birchmore Richard Barrow, of Pasture Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, was originally charged with committing an act of serious indecency towards the Jamaican, while Constable Melanie Shantelle Lakeisha Denny, of Golden Mile, St Peter, was charged with aiding and abetting the commission of the offence. Both charges are dated between February 27 and 28, 2011.

The complainant was in the holding cells following her arrest for drug possession at Grantley Adams International Airport.

