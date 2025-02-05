BWA: Stay clear of worksites Thomas pushing athletes to prepare Early dismissal for Princess Margaret Secondary School students Rihanna’s father among judges for Mrs World Pageant 2025 Colombia yields on US deportation flights to avert trade war BCEN pushback against banks
Local News

New charges against two cops

05 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

Share post:

Two police constables charged in response to an allegation by a convicted Jamaican drug mule had new indictments preferred against them when they appeared in the No. 2 Supreme Court yesterday.

However, one of their attorneys has called the new charges “going in circles” as the State contends the two constables will not suffer any prejudice from the prosecution of the more than ten-year-old matter.

Constable Jonathon Birchmore Richard Barrow, of Pasture Road, Haggatt Hall, St Michael, was originally charged with committing an act of serious indecency towards the Jamaican, while Constable Melanie Shantelle Lakeisha Denny, of Golden Mile, St Peter, was charged with aiding and abetting the commission of the offence. Both charges are dated between February 27 and 28, 2011.

The complainant was in the holding cells following her arrest for drug possession at Grantley Adams International Airport.

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.

For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOSand Android.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

23 January 2025

Trump's plan to end US birthright citizenship faces first court challenge

01 February 2025

Promoter: Kartel criticism unfair

28 January 2025

Google Maps will change the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America

30 January 2025

US figure skaters were on board crashed plane