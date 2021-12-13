New cases drop to double digits ahead of Holiday Curfew Directive | Loop Barbados

For the first time since September 18, 2021, Barbados’ total new cases falls below the 100-mark.

Barbados has recorded a 25 per cent drop in new cases for two consecutive days ahead of the awaited COVID-19 Curfew Directive for the Yuletide season.

Barbados recorded 72 new cases for tests conducted on December 10 and 74 new cases were detected amongst the 1,117 tests done on December 11 by the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory.

Barbados’ positivity rate now stands at 6.62.

This is in comparison with the fact that all results reported for tests conducted between September 19 and December 9, saw Barbados’ new cases remain in the triple digits.

As of December 11, there are 263 people in isolation facilities, and 1,763 in home isolation. One death was recorded – a 73-year-old fully vaccinated woman passed away at the Harrison’s Point Isolation Facility. Her death brings the tally due to COVID-19 to 252.

The public health laboratory has carried out 451,177 tests since February 2020, and recorded 26,814 COVID-19 cases – 12,764 men and 14,050 women. Under the National Vaccination Programme for COVID-19, the total number of persons with at least one dose is 154,481 (67.6 per cent of the eligible population). The total number of persons who are fully vaccinated is 139,823 (51.6 per cent of the total population or 61.2 per cent of the eligible population). The eligible population represents those persons who are 12 years and older.