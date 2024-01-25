New BTMI CEO and COO named Loop Barbados

Andrea Franklin, has been named as the new chief executive officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc (BTMI).

Minister of Tourism and International Transport Ian Gooding-Edghill announced Franklin’s appointment Wednesday evening at the BTMI Warrens, St Michael office. Her three-year contract takes effect from April 1, 2024 until March 31, 2027.

Boasting of 20 years in the tourism sector, Franklin played a significant role as CEO in transitioning Caves of Barbados, from a state-owned enterprise into a public private partnership, CHUKKA Caribbean Adventures (Barbados) Ltd where she served as Country Manager.

From 2007 to 2011, she worked with the Barbados Tourism Authority – now the BTMI – holding the posts of Manager, Product Integration, and later Senior Business Development Manager in the New York office.

“The fact we have been able to find such an accomplished professional in Barbados speaks volumes for the human capital and resources that we have on the island. It is always a good thing when you can find individuals who are capable of leading an organisation on the island,” said the Tourism Minister on Franklin’s appointment.

“The new CEO is a citizen of Barbados who formerly worked at the BTA which, when coupled with her vast professional experience in tourism and closely related fields, mean that she will be able to hit the ground running and add to the momentum of the agency,” he added.

Minister Gooding-Edghill also announced that Cheryl Cater, the Director of BTMI in the United Kingdom has been promoted to the Chief Operations Officer. Carter will be returning to Barbados to assume the post.

Cheryl Carter promoted to Chief Operations Officer of Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.

The COO will support the CEO and manage the operational functions of the organisation in order to facilitate the streamlining of skills and core functions so that the CEO can focus on the new direction of the BTMI. The COO will also be responsible for the leadership and performance of all external markets.

Carter will assume the position of COO from April 1.