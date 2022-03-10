New attractions on Royal’s Wonder of the Seas | Loop Barbados

·7 min read
Home
Local News
New attractions on Royal’s Wonder of the Seas | Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Barbados seeing signs of recovery for tourism sector

New attractions on Royal’s Wonder of the Seas

Mount Gay Distilleries achieves Bonsucro certification

Act now! Over a decade of calling for stiffer penalties for crop theft

Update: Drive-by shooting injures 23-year-old

Update: Police identify man fatally shot in New Orleans

Tourism sector eyeing source markets beyond Europe

US travellers arriving with wrong COVID tests still

Where are the checks? Paul wants produce buyers to question sellers

Attacks hit Ukraine children’s hospital, officials say

Thursday Mar 10

26?C
Travel

Eight unique neighborhoods to explore include a green area that resembles NYC’s Central Park

Loop News

2 hrs ago

Wonder of the Seas aerial views

Wonder of the Seas truly has some new wonders for cruise enthusiasts.

According to the press release from Royal Caribbean, Wonder, the world’s largest cruise ship now, has eight unique neighborhoods – a Royal Caribbean first – variety and innovation come to life in a lineup of unparalleled thrills, more than 20 restaurants, bars and lounges, and show-stopping entertainment.

The highlights include:

Suite Neighborhood – The new, eighth neighborhood welcomes Royal Suite Class guests to a private Suite Sun Deck in a new location, which features a plunge pool and bar, in addition to favorites such as exclusive restaurant Coastal Kitchen, the Suite Lounge and the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet for a family of 10.The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar – Where Southern comfort food meets Royal Caribbean’s hospitality and creativity. On the menu are staples and new twists on classics for brunch and dinner, and late at night, along with live country music, farmhouse-style decor, a robust collection of 19 American whiskeys and other Southern libations.Wonder Playscape – Day and night, the underwater-themed play area is a whole new, outdoor adventure for families with kids. Slides, climbing walls, games, interactive activities that come alive by touch, imaginative puzzles and light shows engage young travelers in more ways than one. Plus, nearby is Royal Caribbean’s signature mini-golf course, Wonder Dunes, with a new look and features.Caribbean Pool Deck – At the center of the Caribbean vibes is the pool deck, where the new cantilevered Vue Bar joins the lineup of poolside hotspots, including the popular Lime & Coconut, live music; The Perfect Storm, a trio of high-speed waterslides; kids aqua park Splashaway Bay; and the adults-only Solarium.Fan-favorites – Thrill-seekers can chase the waves on the FlowRider surf simulator, race down the tallest slide at sea, The Ultimate Abyss; brave the 10-story-high zip line; scale twin rock climbing walls; explore any one of the eight neighborhoods, like Central Park and its 20,000-plus real plants; or take in original entertainment across four “stages”: air, ice, water and theater, including inTENse, which features high-diving feats, slacklining, aerial acrobatics and more performed by the first all-female cast in the AquaTheater, the one-of-a-kind amphitheater.

Wonder of the Seas has room for 6,988 passengers and 2,300 crew members. It weighs almost 240,000 tonnes.

Source

Related Articles

Travel

December 7, 2021 08:45 PM

Travel

March 9, 2022 03:10 PM

Travel

January 14, 2021 04:26 PM

Recent Articles

Travel

Barbados seeing signs of recovery for tourism sector

Travel

New attractions on Royal’s Wonder of the Seas

Business

Mount Gay Distilleries achieves Bonsucro certification

More From

Barbados News

See also

Update: Police identify man fatally shot in New Orleans

[Update: 3:45 pm]
Merton Patrick Hinds of New Orleans, St Michael has been identified as the victim of today’s fatal shooting.
The 56-year-old succumbed to gunshot wounds at the Queen Eliz

Sport

West Indies beat defending champs England at Women’s World Cup

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin again were at the center of the action as the West Indies pulled off a dramatic upset win at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Wednesda

Barbados News

Update: Drive-by shooting injures 23-year-old

[Update: 4:10 pm]
Police have identified Rakeesh Grant, 23, of Fairfield Main Road, St Michael as the party injured in this morning’s drive-by shooting.

[Original story: 11

Travel

Tourism sector eyeing source markets beyond Europe

Minister of Tourism concerned about low numbers out of the US markets

Lifestyle

Melaynee Basdeo: Remote work helps me to maintain work/life balance

As a newlywed, a mother of two teenage daughters, an owner of two small dogs and a rewarding career, Melaynee Basdeo says that “flexibility is key and with the ability to work remotely, it provides ju

Travel

US travellers arriving with wrong COVID tests still

Minister of Tourism issues reminder to travellers and tourism stakeholders