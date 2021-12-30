New APP in town! PdP and UPP merge | Loop Barbados

Opposition leader Bishop Joseph Atherley has formed a coalition party with the United Progressive Party (UPP) called the Alliance Party for Progress (APP).

This party is set to become a fixture on Barbados’ political landscape.

Following the 2018 elections, Atherley who was the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) representative for St Michael West, crossed the floor to assume the post of Opposition.

He will be working alongside another former candidate BLP, president of the UPP, Lynette Eastmond. Eastmond will serve as deputy leader in the APP.

Speaking to the motivation behind the merge, Atherley said the political party “will offer to Barbados a better alternative with respect how governance is pursued in Barbados, how government is structured in Barbados and how the interests of Barbados are pursued by those who lead politically in this country”.

This brings the number of parties vying for the 2022 general elections to four – the Barbados Labour Party, Democratic Labour Party, Alliance Party for Progress and Solutions Barbados.