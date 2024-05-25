New accommodations for fisherfolk Loop Barbados

Minister of the Environment and National Beautification, Blue and Green Economy, Adrian Forde, has disclosed that $4.3 million dollars have been allocated to build a fisherman’s community centre and a boat park at Consett Bay, St John, later this year.

Forde said this is to enable fisherfolk to repair and carry out necessary maintenance on their fishing vessels. He was speaking at the launch of Barbados’ newest festival, BARFISH ,the 2024 Barbados Fisherfolk Festival which took place at the Barbados Fisheries Division, on Princess Alice Highway.

The Minister further mentioned that plans are under way for the building of new slipways, later this year, for hauling in and launching fishing vessels at Pile Bay, St Michael, and Weston, St James.

Meanwhile, Chief Fisheries Officer, Dr Shelly-Ann Cox, stated that during the 2024 Barbados Fisherfolk Festival, fisherfolk will share their experiences and knowledge on being actively involved in building the blue and green economy.

She said BARFISH will consist of a myriad of activities during the month of June, featuring food; fashion; film; poetry; music; dance and real-world live demonstrations to showcase what it means to live sustainably on a small island.

Activities scheduled for the 2024 Barbados Fisherfolk Festival are:

June 2 – Fisherfolk Month Church Service, Church of the Nazarene, Collymore Rock.

June 8 – Sixmen’s Fisherfolk Day, Sixmen’s, St Peter.

June 14 – Fisheries T5 Tournament, Dover, Christ Church.

June 15 – Weston Fisherfolk Day, Weston, St James.

June 16 – Consett Bay Fisherfolk Day, Consett Bay, St John.

June 21 – Dominoes Tournament Finals, Fisheries Division, Princess Alice Highway.

June 22 – Bridgetown Fisherfolk Day, Bridgetown Fish Market.

June 23 – Pile Bay Fisherfolk Day, Pile Bay, Spring Garden, St Michael.

June 29 – Oistins Fisherfolk Day, Oistins Fish Market, Oistins, Christ Church.

June 30 – Fisheries Ball and Awards Ceremony (By invitation only).

The 2024 Barbados Fisherfolk Festival (BARFISH), slated to become the premier fisherfolk festival in the Caribbean, was conceptualised to use innovation and inclusivity (leaving no one behind), for the promotion of information on sustainable fisheries.

SOURCE: Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS).