Nevis extends deadline for bids on drilling phase of geothermal energy project

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has once again extended the deadline for bids on the drilling phase of Nevis’ geothermal energy project.

“The geothermal project has been proceeding apace. We had indicated that the bidding process on the production well drilling phase had been extended to March 09, 2023; that has since been further extended to April 09, and so we are waiting for those bids.

“As indicated before, the response has been overwhelming and the CDB [Caribbean Development Bank] has indicated that consistent with the guidelines for bids, those people showing an interest, some of them had questions and needed clarification and therefore they extended the timeframe to allow them an opportunity to provide that clarification,” Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Energy in the NIA informed at his March 28 press conference.

The Premier explained that while some 30 companies have already indicated their interest in bidding for the project, the government is obligated to provide clarification and information for those entities requesting such.

“My last report from NEVLEC [Nevis Electricity Company], the entity that is guiding this process on Nevis, was that they had responded to over 100 enquiries for information.”

Once the bidding process is closed, all bids would be evaluated and then the necessary approvals obtained with respect to awarding a contract. That evaluation period is expected to last six months and drilling is anticipated to commence within a period of six months from the signing of the contract.

The drilling phase of the geothermal project is being funded by the CDB, which approved US $17 million for the drilling of three production wells and two injection wells at the site in Hamilton, Nevis.

Premier Brantley said his administration is eager to move forward with this particular development, as it will be transformative for the island of Nevis.

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com