Neil Rowe’s trial date set for June Loop Barbados

Former Deputy Speaker of the House, Neil Rowe has received a trial date for June 11 for the rape charges against him.

The arraignment commenced today, Thursday, January 25, 2024 in the No. 5 Supreme Court.

Rowe, the Member of Parliament for St Michael North West, entered a plea for the first time for the indictable offence of rape before the Honourable Madam Justice Pamela Beckles.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge that he had sexual intercourse with a woman on September 18, 2022, without her consent or was reckless as to whether she consented. He was charged in October 2023.