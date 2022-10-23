Neil Rowe charged with rape hours after deputy speaker change notice Loop Barbados

St Michael North West Member of Parliament (MP) Neil Gabriel Hollis Rowe has been charged with rape.

Rowe successfully contested the St Michael North West seat for the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) in the 2018 general election and ousted then Finance Minister Christopher Sinckler. On May 27, 2018, he was appointed Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs in the Mia Mottley Administration.

In November 2020, on the departure of Former St George North MP Glynne Clarke, he was elected as Deputy Speaker of the House.

Less than 24 hours prior to police releasing the charges against Rowe to the media, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced that on Tuesday, October 25, the parliamentary team will meet to nominate Cynthia Forde as the new Deputy Speaker. She did not give a reason or mention Rowe at the time of the announcement, last night during the BLP Annual Conference.

Police say that 43-year-old Rowe of Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church is expected to appear in the Oistins Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 24, 2022.