Neighbour says fire victim was ‘alright’ Loop Barbados

[Update: 3:40 pm, May 8, 2023]

The mother and daughter, who were tragically found dead this morning in their burnt home at Heddings, St Philip, have been identified.

Police Information Officer (Ag.) Inspector Stephen Griffith gave their identities as 43-year-old Kim-Marie Greenidge and eight-year-old Nazariah Greenidge.

Kim’s other child, her first-born, her son, who is reportedly set to start his university studies this year, was beside himself with grief at the scene.

Police are appealing to witnesses or anyone who may have information about the matter to come forward and contact police.

[Original story: 12:08 pm, May 8, 2023]

The quiet neighbourhood of Heddings Development was awoken by tragedy when a home on the edge of the housing area went up in flames.

Dead are two persons. Police have not released the identities of the two bodies found in the debris and rubble after fire officers extinguished the fatal blaze.

A mother and her eight-year-old daughter resided at the residence. Police did confirm to Loop News that two bodies were discovered.

At the scene, Loop spoke to an elderly neighbour who chose to speak under anonymity. He said that he woke up “after 3am, around 3:30 am,” when he smelled smoke from his home. He said he ventured out and around the back of his home and he saw smoke and some fire, but he said he thought it was a grass fire, as is customary at this time of year in that area. He said, “I see it and I went back inside ’cause I tell myself it is de hill burning. I thought it was de hill. So I went back in and lie down and watch some TV.”

It was only when the TV “went out” that he moved again and that’s when he heard lots of chatter. “I hear like talking and then when I look I see crowds gathering, because actually everybody come up through here.”

He said it is so sad. He said she had to live there about eight to 10 years. He said, “I don’t know much about her.” But smiling, he reminisced as though he could see the vehicle driving-by, “She just used to pass and blow at me. Just pass and beep – permp p-permp permp. She would just shake and thing. She was alright.” As he reflected he even waved his hand, before shaking his head somberly.

He added, “De tragic thing is, it’s young people, you know?”

Another neighbour said that the little girl was so sweet. “If that is her that died in there, that is so sad. She was so cute and sweet, people does even call she ‘Sweetie’. It hurt yuh to know they could have died like that. The mother was a hard worker. She was a good mother.”

Police received the report about the fire around 4:30 am. Investigations are ongoing.

Family members were very distraught at the scene. However, some family and neighbours had to restrain and hold back an overwrought with grief young man, believed to be the deceased’s older son. If the identities are confirmed to be the mother and daughter who lived at the home, then the grieving young man lost both his mother and little sister in today’s blaze.

The last fire tender departed the scene around 8:56 am.

