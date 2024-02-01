NCSA tackling drug issue this Crop Over Loop Barbados

With new psychoactive substances (NPS) entering the scene, Government is stepping up efforts to assess drug use in Barbados.

Come this Crop Over, the National Council of Substance Abuse may be testing the wastewater from the toilets at fetes and parties to determine the types of drugs being taken.

During her presentation on the findings from the 2022 Barbados Drug Information Network (BARDIN) Report, Laura Foster, Research and Information Officer at the NCSA said plans could be coming through the pipeline to roll out a wastewater analysis.

“This particular type of study tests the wastewaters of a country to estimate community use of certain drugs and it does this by testing the waters for drugs themselves as well as the metabolites of drugs. Now one common approach to studies of this nature is to conduct them at parties and festivals and so on, because the likelihood for drug use is higher in situations like these.

So that being said, I’m recommending that the study be conducted during Crop Over. We go to the fetes and we test the wastewater from the chemical toilets, that way we can have an idea of what substances are being used here in Barbados,” Foster said on Wednesday, January 31 at the NCSA Belleville, St Michael headquarters.

She added that to successfully execute the study, the NCSA will need to receive assistance from the Forensic Sciences Centre, as well as the Barbados National Standards Institution (BNSI). These entities will help with designing the test and the testing.

The wastewater analysis will buttress a study sponsored by the Inter American Drug Abuse Control Commission (CICAD) on the trafficking, sale, distribution and use of NPS and other emerging drugs in Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago.

Foster stressed that marijuana remains the “kingpin” in Barbados but there needs to be more research into the other substances available, as methamphetamine (meth), fentanyl and others enter the market.

“While marijuana is seemingly the kingpin on our local drug scene, we can’t ignore the emergence of new substances. We also can’t ignore the developments which took place in 2023. We saw two early warning system alerts being issued – one for methamphetamine, and one for synthetic cannabinoids. There were also unconfirmed reports of at least one fentanyl overdose in Barbados. These substances are all drugs which have significant implications for our public health because they can pose significant public health threats.”

“When we consider our local discoveries with similar discoveries across the Caribbean, the proliferation of NPS on the international market, it is clear we need to know the current state of new psychoactive substances in Barbados and we need to know it urgently. This will be key to designing and implementing appropriate responses to address and combat the emergence of these substances. Some of the areas that we need to know about include the substances which are available and in use, how or where they are obtained, the populations most likely to use them and the methods of use,” she stressed.