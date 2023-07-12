NCSA, Mount Gay, Pick Up collaborate to prevent drunk driving Loop Barbados

With an increase oin entertainment events and possibly alcohol consumption during the Crop Over season, three entities – the National Council On Substance Abuse (NCSA), Mount Gay Distilleries and Pick Up Barbados, have partnered to promote responsible drinking and provide persons with safe transportation for the next few weeks.

Through the “Know Your Limit” initiative, which was first launched in 2022 by the NCSA and Mount Gay, the 24-hour metered taxi service app Pick Up Barbados will afford party-goers the option of leaving their vehicles at events and hailing a taxi, if they have consumed too much alcohol.

L-R: Pick Up Barbados Director David Hamel-Smith, NCSA Deputy Manager Troy Wickham, Mount Gay Trade Marketing Manager Shanice Niles.

Speaking during a press launch held on Wednesday, July 5, at the Mount Gay Visitors Center, Mount Gay Trade Marketing Manager Shanice Niles said that that the company had received a “very good” response to the Know Your Limit initiative last year, which led to them partnering with the NCSA once again, with the addition of Pick Up Barbados this year.

“Last year, we also partnered with the NCSA to produce a Know Your Limit radio campaign which consisted of 17 15-minute segments on radio stations…. It was an educational campaign to inform the general public about responsible consumption and we received very good feedback on that. So we are very happy to make one more strategic alliance with Pick Up. It is a fantastic initiative and we are proud to offer a solution in the event that persons do consume a little irresponsibly, especially during the Crop Over season.”

Niles also revealed that through the initiative the company will also be spreading information about responsible alcohol consumption via various media.

“We have always been very vocal about our communicating and our messaging. For this initiative, communicating via various mediums such as advertising via traditional and digital media, large format signage, and off-premise displays which would include secondary displays in supermarkets, posters in rum shops and we also have branded shops on the road. So it is clear that in every advertising medium we have, we communicate responsible consumption.”

Deputy Manager of the NCSA Troy Wickham was also excited about another partnership with Mount Gay.

“I am happy that Mount Gay decided to partner with the NCSA. We understand that persons will use alcohol, however, they want them to do it in a responsible and proper manner and I am so happy that Pick Up decided to come up with a concept like this.”

He explained:

“With a service like Pick Up out there, persons can rely on safe transportation to and from without putting themselves or the general public in danger.”

Also explaining that a large amount of Barbadians struggle with alcohol addiction, Wickham said that it was important for the NCSA to educate persons, especially during the sweetest Summer Festival.

“It is important for us at the NCSA to give persons the facts and let them make the choices as they move around and they enjoy this festive time, Crop Over.”

Director of Pick Up Barbados David Hamel-Smith who revealed that the company has over 260 registered taxi operators, professed that Pick Up is an ideal counter solution to drunk driving.

“There are a number of ways for people to get home from partying when they have had a few drinks. We see PickUp as one of those obvious solutions so what we would like to do is spread the word that we are there as an option.”

Hamel-Smith also explained that the app will have a few features not necessarily available through other taxi operators, such as the saving of locations, and paying online via your Master, Debit or Credit Card.