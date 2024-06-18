NCF stall fees at half-price for Crop Over 50 Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has maintained the reduced price for stall spaces, which it cut in half last year to boost festival participation and activity by small and micro business operators.

Stall spaces started going on sale at the NCF’s West Terrace headquarters from Monday, June 17 and bookings is by appointment only.

Following the devastating impact of the pandemic on the cultural industries and associated sectors, the NCF discounted stall spaces as the festival re-emerged from nearly two years of severely reduced events.

Chief Executive Officer of the NCF Carol Roberts announced:

“Last year, we discounted stall spaces by 50 per cent; and this year, we are going to maintain that status quo.”

At a meeting held Thursday at the Queen’s Park Steel Shed, vendors agreed with NCF’s proposal to call the NCF in order to book an appointment, then select and pay for stall space.

In another bid by the NCF to boost the vending community, the NCF will provide to stalls the first 110-volt power outlet free of charge, while operators will pay for any additional outlets or those who require 220 volts.

“One of the issues [we confronted] last year was that a number of stall holders complained they did not get their electrical wiring in time. Last year was a watershed year for events. We had more events across the island for Crop Over than ever before.”

“That situation placed a severe strain on service providers to be able to manage and provide for all of the events, not only official events produced by the NCF, but private events as well. This year, what we are doing is that the first 110-volt outlet will be free of charge; normally we would charge for the outlets,” Roberts futher disclosed.

Vendors will select their spaces for all Crop Over events, not just the events on the Mighty Grynner Highway and Greater Bridgetown. Vendors can call 417-6610, 234-4912, 234-4465, 234-4932. WhatsApp messages will also be accepted.

The NCF CEO met recently with members of the vending community and supporting agencies to update them on matters related to vending for the major Crop Over events and clear up any misunderstandings regarding the hosting of Bridgetown Market and the Bridgetown Craft Market events, the first of which takes place on June 28.

The NCF also encouraged persons to stay updated with Crop Over activities on https://ncf.bb.

