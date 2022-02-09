NCF shares stories of 2021 with literary competition | Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation has extended the deadline for public participation in the Literary Arts project “2021 – A Year to Remember”. Writers were asked to capture significant moments in 2021 via stories, poems and musings. These writings were posted on the NCF’s website www.ncf.bb. Now the public must vote.

Members of the public are invited to visit Literary Arts Showcase – National Cultural Foundation, Barbados (ncf.bb)to cast their vote for their favourite literary work. The original deadline date was February 5, but the public has been given more time to engage. The new deadline is February 10.

Winning picks will be published in an upcoming NCF anthology.

The works of those featured authors will appear alongside Barbados ‘esteemed poet laureate Ester Philips whose poem “Endings” will appear as a special entry in the anthology.

The year 2021 has been a year like none other for Barbadians as the country faced a global pandemic, the impacts from a volcanic eruption and a devastating hurricane.

According to Cultural Officer in the Literary Arts, Karra Price, this project, which will lead to producing an NCF anthology, is all about the people and how they faced these challenges head-on.

“In a year that has seen Barbadians face overwhelming challenges we have also seen a spirit of endurance. This spirit, coupled with community togetherness has helped Barbadians weather the ongoing storms.

She added: “For the first time ever, we have a literary body of work written by the people and curated by the people.”