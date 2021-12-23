NCF pushes to buy local with Shop 1359 | Loop Barbados

With just a few days left before one of the most anticipated days of the year, Christmas Day, the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) has launched a catalogue filled with some of your favourite local brands.

The Shop 1359 Catalogue, which is a play on the island’s geographical coordinates, has the product and brands of over 50 businesses which is at no cost to them. The 34-page shopping guide offers a wide range of options and gift ideas for the Yuletide Season and beyond.

A wide range of local entrepreneurs who specialise in beauty, craft, fine arts, fashion, graphics and food are featured in the catalogue which is available on the NCF’s website – www.ncf.bb.

Chief Executive Officer of the NCF Carol Roberts-Reifer said the Foundation is pleased to offer the platform to creatives free of charge so that they can showcase their offerings.

The CEO said: “We have been introduced to a cadre of amazing Barbadian creatives and producers retailing a variety of items from cookies and handbags to bespoke clothing and beauty products. This catalogue is a vibrant, colourful glimpse into a virtual marketplace of Bajan goodies and goodness, guaranteed to please all palates, lifestyles and pockets.”

Roberts-Reifer explained that the NCF hopes the catalogue will redound to the benefit of the entrepreneurs and customers as well.

“We want to provide a space that leads to more awareness, development, innovation, productivity and exports while providing an immediate economic boost for individuals listed. It is our hope that you not only enjoy leafing through these digital pages but fully support the hard-working Bajans within it.”

Producer of the catalogue and NCF’s Marketing Officer Ashley Dyall is optimistic that the one-stop shopping catalogue would make life easier for consumers while allowing them to support and buy local.

“We know that many of our creatives do not have brick and mortar stores and can sometimes only be found at pop up shops during special seasons, so it is nice to have a look book that offers this wide cadre of products for persons to be able to locate them outside of those spaces.”

She added: “We produced a similar type catalogue last year with fewer brands and that did very well and we know more people will be calling asking how they can be a part of this one and we will definitely be offering a second edition in the future, so Barbadians can look out for more products in the second edition.”

Months ago the NCF had sent out call for local creatives to submit their images of their works and brands in order to be featured in the edition.

Brands in the catalogue are: Djani Body Care, Honey Child, Beautify Cosmetics, Life Essence 246, Be Kind, J’aziroots Kreations, Anointed Hands, Soul Delight Creations, Fleek Tips, Alpha Luxury Cosmetics, Gabby’s Spa & Wellness, Tiza’s Skincare, Christole Creations, Dawn By Nature, Cosmetic World, L’Arome Scented Oils, The Nail Centre, SC Creations, JB Designs, CS Williams Designs, Craftquirk, Krissy’s Creations 246, Adelabu’s, Africanet, Elaine’s Caribbean Crochet, Exstrawdinary, Remnant, Ayissa’s Textiles, Handmade by Kae, Crochet by Claire, Woelette Tye Dye & Art Designs, HKC Creations, Designs by Tanya, Culture by Zhane, All About Jewelry, The Colourist Art, and Jill McIntyre among others.

Shop 1359 joins with the WE166 Visual Arts Lookbook and the WE166 Visual Arts Lookbook suite of catalogues the NCF has produced in the past year consisting of other Barbadian creatives.

All catalogues can be found in the catalogue section of the NCF’s website.