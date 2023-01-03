NCF offering over 40 workshops across communities Loop Barbados

The National Cultural Foundation is offering community training workshops in over 40 areas of interest in the creative sector.

People from all walks of life have an opportunity to wangle low, join a Tuk Band or perform your poetry through the NCF’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Community (ICH) Training Programme.

The term will run from Monday, January 16 to Saturday, April 29, 2023, and intends to expose Barbadians of all ages to our intangible cultural heritage while learning a new skill.

Participants can also utilise the programme as part of their fun fitness regime and assist with the building of skills such as physical coordination, teamwork, communication and performance.

A total of 41 workshops will be held at the following venues across Barbados: Boscobelle Community Centre, The Alexandra School, Frederick Smith Secondary, NCF Dance Studio, St Christopher Primary, Princess Margaret Secondary, Daphne Joseph Hackett Theatre, Ellerton Community Centre, Springer Memorial School, George Lamming Primary, Grazette’s Primary, Harrison College and Coleridge and Parry School.

Andrea Wells, the NCF’s Chief Cultural Officer said: “The first term was very successful, participants enjoyed themselves. It was a fun way to learn about our nation’s rich culture and these intangible cultural heritage forms.”

Interested participants can sign up to learn landship manoeuvres, tuk drumming, flute, stick-licking, African dance, Afrobeat dance, street dance, drama and spoken word.

The training programme is open to beginner and intermediate participants and is absolutely free. Interested participants can visit www.ncf.bb to register. Registration closes Thursday, January 12, 2023.