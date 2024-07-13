NCF looks to surpass last year’s 30 000-strong at Pandemonium

The National Cultural Foundation (NCF) is aiming to attract an even larger audience for the 2024 edition of the Republic Bank Pandemonium.

The NCF revealed, that to date, the event has become one of the largest and most widely-anticipated events on the Crop Over calendar, with over 30,000 patrons attending last year.

The Republic Bank Pandemonium event is being staged for the third time this year. It takes place at the National Botanical Gardens on Sunday, July 14, from 2pm.

“Steel pan is not new to the Crop Over experience,” the NCF stated.

“Pan has always been key to Barbadian culture and heritage with its sweet sounds adding to the sweetness of Crop Over since its inception. It has been part of Bridgetown Market, the Calypso tents, national parades, and on stage in competition – to say the least.”

“In the late 80’s and 90’s, up to 10 pan groups competed in a popular competition called Pang-a-lang and was part of a trend of steel pan and tuk bands being paired in a joint expression of Barbadian culture,” the NCF also revealed.

NCF Event Producer Karen Pestaina said the inclusion of pan is significant especially during the golden anniversary of Crop Over.

“As we celebrate this 50th year of Crop Over it is important that a taste of the past and the solid foundation of the future of pan be merged at one event”, Pestaina said.

Pan lovers descending on the National Botanical Gardens will experience exactly that among other things. Along with a Children’s Pay Area, there will be a number of food vendors on location.

Island Smiles with their Crop Over branded 360 photo booth will be on site to capture the memories of the day.

The line-up which includes: Calvary YPS Steelband, St. Leonard’s Band & Choir, the all-female group Dejavu, Phoenix Steel, ZigE Walcott and Black Peppa, Euphony Steel, the Barbados National Youth Steel Orchestra, the Crop Over 50th Anniversary Iron Massive Steel, the Republic Bank Steel Band and live performances by Brucelee Almighty, Walkes, Lorenzo, Mikey, Nikita, Fadda Fox, Saddis, Biggie Irie, Lil Rick and Caribbean Soca Queen Alison Hinds. Special guests, Trinidadians Liam Teague, and Boogsie with the XLR Band, will also be there.

The night culminates with the feature act: the NCF’s 100-member strong National Youth Steel Orchestra – the largest steel pan ensemble in Barbados.

(PR/NCF).