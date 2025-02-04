Rutherford, Matthews make global ODI teams of the year Four Israeli hostages released by Hamas in carefully staged handover Southport killer Axel Rudakubana sentenced to minimum of 52 years in jail Selena Gomez's tears dismissed by Trump's 'border tsar' 'Brace, brace, brace!' - Emergency landing of CAL flight Gilbert Carmichael elected new general secretary of BUT
Local News

NCF launches Jackie Opel Residency Lab

04 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Barbados Nation News.

NCF launches Jackie Opel Residency Lab. (Picture by Shanice King)

Share post:

In a move to honour and reinvigorate the legacy of spouge creator Jackie Opel, the National Cultural Foundation has launched a nine-month residency program with a million-dollar investment.

The Jackie Opel Residency Lab will bring together seven diverse artists to reimagine Opel’s contributions to Caribbean music and culture.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture Shantal Munro-Knight emphasized the innovative spirit driving the initiative. “Jackie’s life is a legacy of what you can do in spite of struggle,” she stated.

“If we want to be able to build a sector that is resilient, it means we are going to have to change the ways in which we invest and view the sector,” she said.

The ambitious program has selected seven residents across multiple disciplines: dancer Keisha Dowridge, musicians Glenn “Reece Saga” Reece and Jomo Slusher, song artist Aleeka “Loleeka” Hinds-Orisawayi, visual artists Safia Stoute and Starlite Talma, and spoken word artist Justin “Sunrokk” Taylor.

Each participant will be mentored by established figures in their respective fields, including renowned music producer Nicholas Brancker, Dr. John Hunte for dance, Shane Eastmond for visual arts, and Dr. Stefan Walcott for spoken word. The program includes an immersive component with a trip to Jamaica and provides stipends for the participating artists. (DS)

Read the full story in tomorrow’s eNATION edition.

Related articles

Support us

Related News

23 January 2025

How Tech is Transforming the Caribbean Payments Landscape

23 January 2025

BL&P seeks exemption from penalties, various payments

31 January 2025

COP Erla Harewood-Christopher arrested and questioned in probe over sniper rifles

02 February 2025

Major win for The Dan