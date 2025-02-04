NCF launches Jackie Opel Residency Lab

In a move to honour and reinvigorate the legacy of spouge creator Jackie Opel, the National Cultural Foundation has launched a nine-month residency program with a million-dollar investment.

The Jackie Opel Residency Lab will bring together seven diverse artists to reimagine Opel’s contributions to Caribbean music and culture.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Culture Shantal Munro-Knight emphasized the innovative spirit driving the initiative. “Jackie’s life is a legacy of what you can do in spite of struggle,” she stated.

“If we want to be able to build a sector that is resilient, it means we are going to have to change the ways in which we invest and view the sector,” she said.

The ambitious program has selected seven residents across multiple disciplines: dancer Keisha Dowridge, musicians Glenn “Reece Saga” Reece and Jomo Slusher, song artist Aleeka “Loleeka” Hinds-Orisawayi, visual artists Safia Stoute and Starlite Talma, and spoken word artist Justin “Sunrokk” Taylor.

Each participant will be mentored by established figures in their respective fields, including renowned music producer Nicholas Brancker, Dr. John Hunte for dance, Shane Eastmond for visual arts, and Dr. Stefan Walcott for spoken word. The program includes an immersive component with a trip to Jamaica and provides stipends for the participating artists. (DS)

Read the full story in tomorrow’s eNATION edition.