NCF junior masquerade project attracts over 600 students | Loop Barbados

Over 600 students from primary and secondary schools will be participating in the SigniaGlobe Financial Junior Masquerade Project in association with Burger King, Pinehill Diary and Sunshine Snacks.

Chief cultural officer of the National Cultural Foundation (NCF), Andrea Wells announced that three primary schools, four secondary schools and three community groups are involved in this year’s masquerade project.

While speaking at the media launch held at the George Lamming Primary School, Wells said that the programme which has operated for over 15 years, is integral to the NCF’s mandate of promoting and educating future generations on cultural practices and traditions.

“It is part of one training and development program but it is a core part of the mandate of the National Cultural Foundation to train another generation of youth in the creative skills that can prepare them not only in critical thinking but to be well-rounded citizens and possibly consider a life work in the arts,” she remarked.

Students of the George Lamming Primary School who are part of the National Cultural Foundation’s School Masquerade Project learn to make costumes

Upon completing their costumes, the students will have the chance to parade in bands on the compound of their school premises. This activity replaces the Junior Kadooment parade which was omitted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chief cultural officer maintained that it would have been “irresponsible” for the NCF to hold such a large-scale event for children.

“This year when we were tasked with conceptualising Crop Over in a late COVID-19 environment we felt that it would be irresponsible for us to put on a Junior Kadooment competition and bring so many young people together in one space.

“Because of the success that we’ve seen from multiple years of the training programmes in the schools, we felt that we needed to continue that but the kids will not just design, they get to parade their bands within their school compounds.”

The schools participating in the masquerade project include George Lamming Primary, Eagle Hall Primary, Arthur Smith Primary, The Ellerslie School, Grantley Adams Memorial School, Lester Vaughn Secondary and the Springer Memorial Secondary School.