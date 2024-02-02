NCF helps creatives understand supply chain Loop Barbados

Understanding the finer points of logistics and supply chain management are integral to the success of local businesses seeking to get their products into the export market.

For small and micro operators in the creative industries, mastering this component of their business operations could result in a significant reduction in unnecessary costs.

This was explained to a group of artisan creatives involved in the production of fashion and accessories, as well as the beauty, spa and wellness segments.

Coordinated by the NCF’s Business Development Department, headed by Senior Business Development Officer Andre Hoyte, the cultural development agency has teamed with other entities such as Export Barbados to better prepare this subsect of the orange economy to strengthen their export potential and earn the country much needed foreign income.

The entrepreneurs, some of whom are on the cusp of being export-ready or have already had their products accessed in foreign markets, were among a select group benefiting from the National Cultural Foundation’s (NCF) two-day Accelerate to Export 2023 Symposium and Buyers’ Visit, staged at Hilton Barbados.

In their presentation to the participants, Teddy Leon and Frank Cox, two directors of PriceWhirl Barbados, a local logistics and freight forwarding business, disclosed that the specialised products sector had grown exponentially.

He pointed out there were many opportunities for them to crack that multi-billion-dollar market and their products in the hands of consumers around the world.

Cox, who explained many of the intricacies involved in shipping and moving products around the globe, said a lack of expert guidance in this area could lead to extremely costly export-related expenses that could negatively impact the export revenue.

Meanwhile, Teddy Leon, another senior executive of Price Whirl, spoke of the company’s establishment, noting it was created out of a void in the provision of local delivery services.

That facility was so successful that the Barbadian small business took the leap into freight forwarding and logistical services for people and businesses needing to have their products delivered all over the world.

“We partnered with BIDC last year and worked with them to get our platform going because they also recognised the value in what we wanted to do. . . .

“Our mission is to offer a seamless, sustainable and empowering shopping experience by moving your products across the world. We also want to serve as a catalyst for your growth,” he informed attendees at the NCF session.