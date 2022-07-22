NCF CEO pays homage to Dennis Johnson | Loop Barbados

The void left by the passing of veteran broadcaster Dennis Johnson is felt even more this Crop Over season, says the chief executive officer of the National Cultural Foundation, Carol Roberts-Reifer.

The moderator of the popular Down to Brasstack call-in programme, passed away at the age of 64 on November 2, 2021, at his home.

Roberts-Reifer was speaking at the draw of the Pic-O-De-Crop Finals held at the Courtesy Garage Wildey, St Michael office on Wednesday, July 20, when she mentioned the contributions Johnson made to artiste development and the overall festival.

The NCF CEO asked persons in attendance to give a thought, prayer and smile for her “dear friend”.

“I want to end by asking us all to give a thought and a prayer and a smile for my dear friend Dennis Johnson wherever he is.”

The NCF CEO shared that during the three-month festival, the radio moderator and senior producer at Voice of Barbados would be busily dissecting this year’s music releases and giving artistes candid feedback.

“At this time of the year, he’s dissecting your work, he’s putting every lyric on a line and examining it, [and] he’s giving a tick to the ones he really likes. He doesn’t put an x beside the ones he doesn’t like, he just discusses it a bit more and he will reach out to you, as you all know he has done over the years. I want to end…as I said by giving a thought and a prayer and a smile in memory of Dennis Johnson.”