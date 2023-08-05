NCF CEO: National Botanical Gardens will be a home for Entertainment Loop Barbados

The National Botanical Gardens Amphitheatre was fit-for-purpose for Pic-o-de Crop Finals night but in a few more weeks, the space will continue to evolve to be one of the best venues for any entertainment event in the future.

“It is not quite completed but it is almost near completion and it’s going to have everything that is required for you to produce an event.”

Sharing this news in an interview while the judges tallied the points after the performances from the 19 contestants, National Cultural Foundation (NCF) CEO Carol Roberts-Reifer said that Barbados is moving in the right direction with these strategic developments at the Gardens and she contended that none of the decisions are being made willy-nilly.

We consulted on sound, on staging, on aesthetics, on acoustics, on lighting…

The NCF CEO disclosed that the NCF was part of the Planning Team, and shared that she is proud and pleased with the efforts of all parties who hit the ground running and got the Amphitheatre up to the point it was at to successfully host the sold-out Finals event last night into the wee hours of today, Saturday, August 5, 2023.

She said, “The staff at the Ministry of Environment and the National Botanical Gardens have really worked assiduously to turn this into a purpose-built cultural space.”

Moreover, she said that with a focus on the Orange economy and developing the arts and culture, Barbados needed a space such as this specifically for the entertainment industry to call home.

She urged:

“Now remember the Gymnasium is basically a sports arena; Kensington Oval is a sports stadium, and so when we are producing entertainment and cultural events, you gotta find a way to fit in and all the rest. You don’t have to do this here.”

And she stands by the investment in the National Botanical Gardens, she asserted, the Gardens “has proved itself like a venue like no other.

“As long as the skies behave themselves, you’ve got the most beautiful backdrop, one of the most beautiful backdrops to produce an event.”

To date, the NCF boasts of using the Botanical Gardens for Junior Kadooment. “We used it for Pandemonium for the second year in a row to great success. Then the Ministry of Environment announced that they would proceed to develop the Amphitheatre which has the Prime Minister’s blessing.”

Speaking to the development in this particular section of the acreage, she said:

“Now this Amphitheatre, this site, we had looked at this site with the Ministry of Environment as early as May of 2019 and we were interested in building it out as an Amphitheatre and nothing happened for the better part of three years and so Cabinet led by the Prime Minister indicated that we should consider using the Botanical Gardens as one of those consolidated venues. So we were consulted by the Ministry of Environment and the National Botanical Gardens Consortium as to how we can build it out as an Amphitheatre.”

Related Article

And she nipped in the bud the naysayers, who were in the public space finding faults and complaining about the space and its proposed use.

Roberts-Reifer assured the public that, “We consulted on sound, on staging, on aesthetics, on acoustics, on lighting….

“I heard all the debates as to where the stage would go and all the rest, but there are a number of factors, the primary factor is that this is a green zone and so you’ve got to approach it [correct]. There is also the wind factor and the whole question of acoustics. All those things the experts would have considered.

“Nobody stood up in the field and said, ‘Eenie meenie miney mo, man look, put de stage dey!'”