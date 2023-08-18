NCD concern: Too many sick seniors Loop Barbados

One Minister wants Barbadians to live healthier not just longer.

Although Barbados has a high population of centenarians, the reality is that the quality of life amongst the elderly is depreciating due to the prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey stressed that early prevention was the best cure as he spoke at the launch of The Healthy Living Expo on Wednesday at the Roebuck Street, St Michael offices of the Insurance Corporation of Barbados Limited (ICBL).

“The point where Barbados was aging has passed, Barbados is now an aged society. The average Barbadian is 40-something years old, in the next 15 to 20 years the average Barbadian is approaching 60 years old….We always wanted a society where people got older. We did a lot of things to ensure that people were able to extend life but we do not want to reduce mortality and increase morbidity. We do not want people to live long but not live well, when these years are added to their lives,” he stressed.

Humphrey pointed out that about BBD $64 million of Government’s budget was spent annually on NCDs, one in five adults have diabetes, and one in three children are either overweight or obese.

“We really have a problem….A number of the persons you see dealing with issues of disability – whether they have lost a limb, had a stroke, or something related – is because they had a NCD which perhaps had gotten out of control,” said Humphrey.

“Our population may be older compared to other countries…but our population is a lot more unhealthy than other populations of the same age – that is the real crisis,” the Minister continued.

Organiser of The Healthy Living Expo, Sharon Skeete, supported the Minister’s call for more residents to prioritise their health and wellness.

In 2018, a health scare prompted Skeete to start her fitness journey, and now she wants to motivate all Barbadians to get healthy.

While recounting her weightless journey from 216 pounds to 123 pounds, the accountant explained that she sought to “bring a greater awareness of total health” to patrons during the two-day expo, which will be held on September 2 and 3 at the Lloyd Erksine Sandiford Centre.

The extravaganza will also focus on nutrition, fitness, organic gardening, home and lifestyle and more. There will fitness demonstrations and a pop-up by the Barbados Food and Rum Festival.

“We’ve catered to all ages, but our target audience ranges from young children to those who are 25 to 65. I believe that healthy kids make healthy adults and healthy older adults would result in less of a burden on the government,” she remarked.