NCC urges Barbadians to be beach smart Loop Barbados

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Deputy General Manager of the NCC, Ricardo Marshall stressed that beachgoers should be more vigilant and safeguard their property

Rosemary Forde

39 minutes ago

Barbadians who are heading to the beach to beat the hot temperatures have been advised that they should be careful while in the water, keep their young children within arm’s reach, even if they can swim, and protect their belongings.

This advice has come from Deputy General Manager (Ag.) of the National Conservation Commission, Ricardo Marshall.

Marshall, who stressed that beachgoers should be more vigilant of persons in their care, and should safeguard their property, said:

“The responsibility is really at the beach user to minimise the risk by leaving your valuables in a safe storage place at your accommodation or home, rather than bring them to the beach. 

“As it relates to greater care of oneself and companions when at the beach, individuals should know their limitations or capabilities in the water. Whether you are an adult or not, you should not swim alone.”

He continued:

“Further, children who can swim should be monitored and those who cannot swim should be enrolled in a swimming programme.

“Parents or guardians should also hold children when they are in the water. Moreover, I would recommend that persons utilise the lifeguard supervised beaches.”

Marshall also identified several other ways to be beach smart:

Never swim when the red flag is flying.Do not swim near pipes, rocks, breakwaters, and piers.Obey the instructions of lifeguards.Do not sit, stand, or play between the two flags located in line with the front of the tower. Lifeguards need this area clear to enter the water, when responding to emergencies.Always swim in line with the shore.Never use “LILOs” (inflatable mattresses) at the beach; they are suitable for pools.Never swim with a full stomach.Do not let children wander off.Make sure you know what is beneath the water’s surface.Do not drink alcohol and swim.Never dive in shallow water. It shatters limbs.

