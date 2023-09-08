NCC tenants told to settle their debts Loop Barbados

Tenants of the National Conservation Commission (NCC) are being reminded to settle their debts.

This notice comes from Deputy Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw. Bradshaw was speaking to reporters during a press conference on Tuesday at Oistins Bay Garden, following the resolution to a dispute between NCC and tenant Monique Best.

“Those tenants who are in arrears – because there are some both here [at Oistins Bay Garden] and at the other facilities – also owe it to the NCC and to the Government to pay up the monies that are due,” insisted the Deputy Prime Minister.

“We do have some challenges at the NCC with the collection of the rental monies, and I know they have been aggressively trying to go after those persons. These facilities have to be maintained and people who have been given the opportunity to operate them also to have to appreciate that they have to make that contribution back,” she continued.

However, Bradshaw said that grace will be extended to tenants in unfortunate circumstances.

“From time to time, people fall on hard times. This is a Government that during COVID, took a position that when things are difficult, that we were able to make all kinds of waivers, we were able to give people time to pay.

“I am simply saying that the same way we were able to do it for that period, we ought to do it as well for our tenants to be able to make them come in, have a conversation with the authorities and to work out arrangements to go forward,” the Deputy Prime Minister recommended.