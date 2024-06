The National Conservation Commission (NCC) is advising the public that NCC Headquaters at Codrington, the Garden Centre, and the Folkstone Park and Marine Reserve will be closing at 11:00 AM today, Monday, June 3, 2024, to allow staff members to attend the funeral service of a late colleague.

Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The NCC apologized for the inconvenience caused.