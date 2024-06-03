NCC Finance Officer Junior Scott laid to rest Loop Barbados

Finance Officer at the National Conservation Commission (NCC), and Lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Junior Cardene Scott has been laid to rest.

The devoted member of the Holder’s Hill Seventh-Day Adventist Church passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024, during a road traffic collision which occured along Coles Cave Road, St Lucy in the vicinity of the Grape Hall Seventh Day Adventist Church. He was 58.

Scott, formerly of Quarry Road, Arthur Seat, St Thomas, was the beloved husband of Carol Ann Scott, loving father of Jabarri Scott, and son of Chesterfield Payne and the late Oneta Bryan.

He was also a close friend of Danny Mullah, Orlando Arthur, Joan Weekes, David Carrington, Janet Grannum, Natasha Boyce, Lomar Rock, Dr Robertine Chaderton, Dr Kirk Graham (UK), Robert Carter, James Sealy, Michael Knight, Wayne Jones, the late Sonia Phillips, Erica Jones, Timothy Antoine (Governor of ECCB, St Kitts), Pedro Collymore, the Carter family, members of the Holder’s Hill and Chance Hall SDA churches, the Alleyne School colmmunity and many more.

The funeral of the late Junior Scott took place today, Monday, June 3, 2024, at the Oldbury SDA Campsite, Sand Dollar Drive, St Phillip from 1:30 PM.

Persons can view the live stream by visiting https://eternally-cherished.online/JuniorCScott.